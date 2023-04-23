The Tampa Bay Rays and Manuel Margot, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

  • Margot has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .200.
  • Margot has picked up a hit in 10 games this season (52.6%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In 19 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Margot has driven in a run in six games this season (31.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In five games this year (26.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 8
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.5 K/9, the first-best in the league.
  • The White Sox have a 5.48 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (29 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Giolito (1-1) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.29 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty threw six scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
  • The 28-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.29), 49th in WHIP (1.238), and 23rd in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
