On Sunday, Luke Raley (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is hitting .178 with two doubles, three home runs and four walks.

Raley has had a base hit in seven of 16 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has homered in two of 16 games played this season, and in 5.8% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year (25.0%), Raley has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once three times this season (18.8%), including one multi-run game.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

