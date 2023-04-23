On Sunday, Luke Raley (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Luke Raley At The Plate

  • Raley is hitting .178 with two doubles, three home runs and four walks.
  • Raley has had a base hit in seven of 16 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has homered in two of 16 games played this season, and in 5.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this year (25.0%), Raley has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once three times this season (18.8%), including one multi-run game.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.5 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.48).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow 29 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • Giolito makes the start for the White Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.29 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty tossed six scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
  • This season, the 28-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.29), 49th in WHIP (1.238), and 23rd in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers.
