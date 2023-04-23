After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Lucas Giolito) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

  • Paredes is hitting .215 with a double, three home runs and three walks.
  • In 52.6% of his games this year (10 of 19), Paredes has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (15.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In three games this season, he has homered (15.8%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).
  • In six games this season (31.6%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In seven games this season (36.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 8
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 5.48 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up 29 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • Giolito makes the start for the White Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.29 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty threw six scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.29), 49th in WHIP (1.238), and 23rd in K/9 (9.9).
