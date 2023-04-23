After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Lucas Giolito) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is hitting .215 with a double, three home runs and three walks.

In 52.6% of his games this year (10 of 19), Paredes has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (15.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

In three games this season, he has homered (15.8%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).

In six games this season (31.6%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven games this season (36.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 8 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings