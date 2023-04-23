Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Lucas Giolito) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is hitting .215 with a double, three home runs and three walks.
- In 52.6% of his games this year (10 of 19), Paredes has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (15.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In three games this season, he has homered (15.8%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).
- In six games this season (31.6%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven games this season (36.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 5.48 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 29 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Giolito makes the start for the White Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.29 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty threw six scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.29), 49th in WHIP (1.238), and 23rd in K/9 (9.9).
