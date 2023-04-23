The Tampa Bay Rays and Harold Ramirez, who went 2-for-4 with a triple last time in action, take on Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is batting .382 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and four walks.

Ramirez will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 with one homer during his last outings.

Ramirez has gotten at least one hit in 68.8% of his games this season (11 of 16), with at least two hits eight times (50.0%).

Looking at the 16 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (25.0%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the dish.

Ramirez has had an RBI in five games this season (31.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (18.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in seven of 16 games (43.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings