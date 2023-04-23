On Sunday, Christian Bethancourt (coming off going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the White Sox.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is hitting .268 with three doubles, four home runs and five walks.

Bethancourt enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .368 with three homers.

Bethancourt has gotten a hit in eight of 12 games this season (66.7%), with multiple hits on three occasions (25.0%).

He has homered in 33.3% of his games in 2023, and 8.7% of his trips to the dish.

Bethancourt has driven in a run in five games this year (41.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 25.0%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings