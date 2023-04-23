Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Sunday, Christian Bethancourt (coming off going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the White Sox.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is hitting .268 with three doubles, four home runs and five walks.
- Bethancourt enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .368 with three homers.
- Bethancourt has gotten a hit in eight of 12 games this season (66.7%), with multiple hits on three occasions (25.0%).
- He has homered in 33.3% of his games in 2023, and 8.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Bethancourt has driven in a run in five games this year (41.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 25.0%.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff paces MLB.
- The White Sox have a 5.48 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (29 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox will send Giolito (1-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.29 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went six scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 4.29 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.238 WHIP ranks 49th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 23rd.
