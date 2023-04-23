Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox (who will start Lucas Giolito) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Tampa Bay in total hits (16) this season while batting .271 with seven extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 68th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
- Lowe has gotten a hit in 12 of 18 games this year (66.7%), with more than one hit on four occasions (22.2%).
- Looking at the 18 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (33.3%), and in 8.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has driven in a run in seven games this season (38.9%), including four games with more than one RBI (22.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this year (61.1%), including four games with multiple runs (22.2%).
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|7
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 5.48 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (29 total, 1.4 per game).
- Giolito gets the start for the White Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.29 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went six scoreless innings without allowing a hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.29), 49th in WHIP (1.238), and 23rd in K/9 (9.9).
