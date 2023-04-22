Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Yandy Diaz, who went 2-for-5 with an RBI last time in action, take on Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the White Sox.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has two doubles, six home runs and 11 walks while hitting .284.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
- In 10 of 18 games this season (55.6%) Diaz has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (38.9%).
- Looking at the 18 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (33.3%), and in 7.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In eight games this year (44.4%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (16.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once nine times this year (50.0%), including four games with multiple runs (22.2%).
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (50.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (62.5%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (37.5%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.61).
- The White Sox rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (28 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease (2-0 with a 2.01 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his fifth of the season.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.01), 23rd in WHIP (1.075), and sixth in K/9 (11.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
