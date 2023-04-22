Wander Franco -- hitting .231 with five doubles, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, on April 22 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Wander Franco At The Plate

  • Franco has eight doubles, four home runs and six walks while batting .289.
  • He ranks 48th in batting average, 71st in on base percentage, and 21st in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
  • In 13 of 19 games this year (68.4%) Franco has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (31.6%).
  • Looking at the 19 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (21.1%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Franco has driven in a run in nine games this season (47.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (15.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 10 times this year (52.6%), including one multi-run game.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 8
8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.5 K/9 to lead MLB.
  • The White Sox have a 5.61 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (28 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.01 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.01), 23rd in WHIP (1.075), and sixth in K/9 (11.7) among pitchers who qualify.
