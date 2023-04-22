Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wander Franco -- hitting .231 with five doubles, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, on April 22 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco has eight doubles, four home runs and six walks while batting .289.
- He ranks 48th in batting average, 71st in on base percentage, and 21st in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- In 13 of 19 games this year (68.4%) Franco has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (31.6%).
- Looking at the 19 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (21.1%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Franco has driven in a run in nine games this season (47.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (15.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 10 times this year (52.6%), including one multi-run game.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.5 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The White Sox have a 5.61 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (28 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.01 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.01), 23rd in WHIP (1.075), and sixth in K/9 (11.7) among pitchers who qualify.
