The Tampa Bay Rays, including Taylor Walls (batting .375 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, five walks and eight RBI), battle starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Reds.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is hitting .350 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.

Walls is batting .368 with three homers during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Walls has gotten a hit in 10 of 13 games this season (76.9%), with multiple hits twice.

In 13 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

In five games this year, Walls has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 10 games this season (76.9%), including multiple runs in four games.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (85.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

