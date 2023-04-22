Saturday's game features the Tampa Bay Rays (17-3) and the Chicago White Sox (7-13) facing off at Tropicana Field (on April 22) at 4:05 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-2 victory for the Rays.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tampa Bay Rays will send Shane McClanahan (4-0) to the mound, while Dylan Cease (2-0) will answer the bell for the Chicago White Sox.

Rays vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: FOX

Rays vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 4, White Sox 2.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 7 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 7-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Rays covered in its most recent game with a spread.

The Rays have been favorites in 19 games this season and won 17 (89.5%) of those contests.

Tampa Bay is undefeated in eight games this season when favored by -190 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Rays.

No team has scored more than the 141 runs Tampa Bay has this season.

The Rays have a 2.80 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule