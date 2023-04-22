The Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago White Sox will meet on Saturday at Tropicana Field, at 4:05 PM ET, with Randy Arozarena and Luis Robert among those expected to step up at the plate.

Rays vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a league-leading 45 home runs, averaging 2.3 per game.

Tampa Bay leads MLB with a .543 slugging percentage this season, racking up 84 extra-base hits.

The Rays have the second-best batting average in the league (.288).

Tampa Bay is the top-scoring team in baseball, averaging 7.1 runs per game (141 total).

The Rays are the top team in MLB play this season with a .361 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out eight times per game to rank sixth in the majors.

The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.

Tampa Bay has a 2.80 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rays have the second-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.102).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays are sending Shane McClanahan (4-0) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.57 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

McClanahan is aiming for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per appearance on the hill.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 4/16/2023 Blue Jays W 8-1 Away Shane McClanahan Alek Manoah 4/17/2023 Reds L 8-1 Away Jalen Beeks Hunter Greene 4/18/2023 Reds W 10-0 Away Taj Bradley Nick Lodolo 4/19/2023 Reds W 8-0 Away Drew Rasmussen Levi Stoudt 4/21/2023 White Sox W 8-7 Home Calvin Faucher Michael Kopech 4/22/2023 White Sox - Home Shane McClanahan Dylan Cease 4/23/2023 White Sox - Home Zach Eflin Lance Lynn 4/24/2023 Astros - Home Taj Bradley Jose Urquidy 4/25/2023 Astros - Home Drew Rasmussen Luis Garcia 4/26/2023 Astros - Home Calvin Faucher Hunter Brown 4/27/2023 White Sox - Away Shane McClanahan Dylan Cease

