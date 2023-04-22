How to Watch the NBA on Saturday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Today's NBA Playoff schedule has four exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the Philadelphia 76ers playing the Brooklyn Nets.
Today's NBA Games
The Brooklyn Nets play host to the Philadelphia 76ers
The 76ers look to pull of an away win at the Nets on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- BKN Record: 45-37
- PHI Record: 54-28
- BKN Stats: 113.4 PPG (19th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)
- PHI Stats: 115.2 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (third)
Players to Watch
- BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (20.1 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.3 APG)
- PHI Key Player: James Harden (21.0 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 10.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHI -1.5
- PHI Odds to Win: -143
- BKN Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 209 points
The Los Angeles Clippers face the Phoenix Suns
The Suns travel to face the Clippers on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAC Record: 44-38
- PHO Record: 45-37
- LAC Stats: 113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th)
- PHO Stats: 113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 111.6 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Players to Watch
- LAC Key Player: Russell Westbrook (15.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 7.5 APG)
- PHO Key Player: Deandre Ayton (18.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 1.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHO -7.5
- PHO Odds to Win: -291
- LAC Odds to Win: +238
- Total: 226 points
The Miami Heat face the Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks take to the home court of the Heat on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- MIA Record: 44-38
- MIL Record: 58-24
- MIA Stats: 109.5 PPG (30th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (second)
- MIL Stats: 116.9 PPG (eighth in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (14th)
Players to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (20.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG)
- MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (31.1 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 5.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIL -5
- MIL Odds to Win: -200
- MIA Odds to Win: +167
- Total: 220 points
The Los Angeles Lakers play the Memphis Grizzlies
The Grizzlies hit the road the Lakers on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- LAL Record: 43-39
- MEM Record: 51-31
- LAL Stats: 117.2 PPG (sixth in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (20th)
- MEM Stats: 116.9 PPG (eighth in NBA), 113.0 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.9 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 2.6 APG)
- MEM Key Player: Ja Morant (26.2 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 8.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAL -4
- LAL Odds to Win: -190
- MEM Odds to Win: +161
- Total: 221.5 points
