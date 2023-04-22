The Miami Heat, Max Strus included, will play at 7:30 PM on Saturday against the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Strus totaled four points and two steals in his last game, which ended in a 138-122 loss against the Bucks.

In this piece we'll examine Strus' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.5 9.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.2 2.9 Assists -- 2.1 1.7 PRA 18.5 16.8 13.6 PR -- 14.7 11.9 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.4



Max Strus Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, Max Strus has made 4.1 field goals per game, which accounts for 10.1% of his team's total makes.

Strus is averaging 7.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Strus' opponents, the Bucks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th in the NBA with 102.4 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

Giving up 113.3 points per game, the Bucks are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Bucks are the 20th-ranked team in the league, giving up 44.2 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 23.9 assists per game, the Bucks are the fifth-ranked squad in the league.

The Bucks are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Max Strus vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/19/2023 31 4 5 1 1 0 2 4/16/2023 38 8 5 2 2 0 0 2/24/2023 27 5 4 4 1 1 0 2/4/2023 24 11 2 1 1 0 0 1/14/2023 42 10 7 4 2 0 0 1/12/2023 41 12 10 4 1 0 0

