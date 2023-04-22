After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Manuel Margot and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Dylan Cease) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

  • Margot is hitting .216 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
  • Margot has picked up a hit in 10 games this year (55.6%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has gone deep in two of 18 games played this season, and in 3.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Margot has had an RBI in six games this season.
  • In five games this year (27.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 8
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.5 K/9, the first-best in the league.
  • The White Sox have a 5.61 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 28 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
  • Cease (2-0) takes the mound for the White Sox in his fifth start of the season. He has a 2.01 ERA in 22 1/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.01), 23rd in WHIP (1.075), and sixth in K/9 (11.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
