Lightning vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Saturday will see the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX. The series is knotted up 1-1. The Maple Leafs are the favorite (-120) in this game against the Lightning (+100).
Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Maple Leafs (-120)
|Lightning (+100)
|6.5
Lightning Betting Insights
- The Lightning have been an underdog in 18 games this season, and won seven (38.9%).
- Tampa Bay has a record of 6-11, a 35.3% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +100 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Lightning have a 50.0% chance to win.
- Tampa Bay's games this season have had more than 6.5 goals 44 of 84 times.
Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Rankings
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|278 (9th)
|Goals
|280 (8th)
|220 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|63 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|71 (3rd)
|45 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|53 (16th)
Lightning Advanced Stats
- The Lightning and their opponents hit the total just once over Tampa Bay's past 10 contests.
- The Lightning have averaged a total of 5.8 goals in their last 10 games, 0.7 less than this matchup's over/under of 6.5.
- Over the last 10 games, the Lightning and their opponents averaged 1.1 more goals than their season game score average of 9.4 goals.
- The Lightning have the NHL's eighth-best scoring offense (280 total goals, 3.4 per game).
- The Lightning have given up 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among NHL teams.
- Their +28 goal differential ranks 11th in the league.
