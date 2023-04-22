Kyle Lowry and the rest of the Miami Heat take on the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, at 7:30 PM ET.

Lowry, in his most recent game (April 19 loss against the Bucks) produced five points.

In this piece we'll examine Lowry's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 11.2 6.5 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 3.3 Assists 3.5 5.1 4.3 PRA -- 20.4 14.1 PR -- 15.3 9.8 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.1



Kyle Lowry Insights vs. the Bucks

Lowry has taken 8.8 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 6.9% and 6.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 10.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

Lowry's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Bucks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 102.4 possessions per contest.

The Bucks are the 14th-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 113.3 points per contest.

The Bucks give up 44.2 rebounds per contest, ranking 20th in the league.

The Bucks give up 23.9 assists per game, fifth-ranked in the league.

Conceding 12.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Bucks are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA.

Kyle Lowry vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/19/2023 18 5 4 3 1 0 1 4/16/2023 18 2 1 3 0 0 1

