Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his last game, Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Dylan Cease) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the White Sox.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has six doubles, four home runs and four walks while hitting .373.
- Lowe will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 with one homer during his last outings.
- In 80.0% of his 15 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in four games this year (26.7%), homering in 7.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Lowe has driven in a run in nine games this season (60.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (33.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 10 games this season (66.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (100.0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (85.7%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (42.9%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (71.4%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 5.61 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 28 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Cease (2-0 with a 2.01 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his fifth of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.01), 23rd in WHIP (1.075), and sixth in K/9 (11.7).
