After going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his last game, Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Dylan Cease) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the White Sox.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has six doubles, four home runs and four walks while hitting .373.

Lowe will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 with one homer during his last outings.

In 80.0% of his 15 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in four games this year (26.7%), homering in 7.3% of his chances at the plate.

Lowe has driven in a run in nine games this season (60.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (33.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 10 games this season (66.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (100.0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (85.7%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (42.9%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (71.4%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings