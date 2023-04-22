The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes (hitting .154 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI), battle starting pitcher Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

  • Paredes is hitting .219 with a double, three home runs and three walks.
  • In 55.6% of his games this season (10 of 18), Paredes has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (16.7%) he recorded at least two.
  • In three games this year, he has hit a home run (16.7%, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish).
  • In six games this year (33.3%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In seven games this season (38.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 8
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league.
  • The White Sox's 5.61 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (28 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.01 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.01), 23rd in WHIP (1.075), and sixth in K/9 (11.7) among qualifying pitchers.
