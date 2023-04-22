The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes (hitting .154 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI), battle starting pitcher Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is hitting .219 with a double, three home runs and three walks.

In 55.6% of his games this season (10 of 18), Paredes has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (16.7%) he recorded at least two.

In three games this year, he has hit a home run (16.7%, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish).

In six games this year (33.3%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven games this season (38.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 8 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings