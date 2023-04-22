As they ready for Game 3 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks (58-24), the Miami Heat (44-38) will be keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The play-in game tips at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, April 22 at FTX Arena.

Watch Bucks vs. Heat with Fubo!

Last time out, the Bucks bested the Heat 138-122 on Wednesday. Brook Lopez led the Bucks to the victory with a team-high 25 points. Jimmy Butler put up 25 points in the Heat's loss.

Rep your team with officially licensed Heat gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kyle Lowry PG Questionable Knee 11.2 4.1 5.1 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2 Nikola Jovic PF Out Back 5.5 2.1 0.7

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable (Back), Wesley Matthews: Out (Calf)

Heat vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Heat Season Insights

The Heat put up just 3.8 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Bucks allow their opponents to score (113.3).

When it scores more than 113.3 points, Miami is 19-6.

The Heat are tallying 114.3 points per contest over their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 109.5.

Miami hits 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc (27th in NBA). It is making 1.1 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 13.1 per game at 36.7%.

The Heat rank 25th in the NBA with 110.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and ninth defensively with 110.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Heat vs. Bucks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -5 220

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.