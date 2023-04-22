Heat vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI. The series is tied 1-1. The matchup's over/under is set at 220.5.
Heat vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-4.5
|220.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami has combined with its opponent to score more than 220.5 points in 38 of 82 games this season.
- Miami's games this season have had an average of 219.3 points, 1.2 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Miami's ATS record is 30-52-0 this year.
- The Heat have won in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, Miami has won two of its nine games, or 22.2%, when it is the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.
- Miami has an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Heat vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 220.5
|% of Games Over 220.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|50
|61%
|116.9
|226.4
|113.3
|223.1
|227.5
|Heat
|38
|46.3%
|109.5
|226.4
|109.8
|223.1
|219.6
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests.
- Eight of the Heat's last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- Miami's winning percentage against the spread at home is .341 (14-27-0). On the road, it is .390 (16-25-0).
- The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Bucks allow.
- When it scores more than 113.3 points, Miami is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall.
Heat vs. Bucks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|44-38
|27-21
|43-39
|Heat
|30-52
|7-8
|41-41
Heat vs. Bucks Point Insights
|Bucks
|Heat
|116.9
|109.5
|8
|30
|37-18
|13-12
|47-8
|19-6
|113.3
|109.8
|14
|2
|26-8
|26-39
|31-3
|39-26
