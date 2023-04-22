The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI. The series is tied 1-1. The matchup's over/under is set at 220.5.

Heat vs. Bucks Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
  • TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bucks -4.5 220.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami has combined with its opponent to score more than 220.5 points in 38 of 82 games this season.
  • Miami's games this season have had an average of 219.3 points, 1.2 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • Miami's ATS record is 30-52-0 this year.
  • The Heat have won in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • This season, Miami has won two of its nine games, or 22.2%, when it is the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.
  • Miami has an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Heat vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bucks 50 61% 116.9 226.4 113.3 223.1 227.5
Heat 38 46.3% 109.5 226.4 109.8 223.1 219.6

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • Miami has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests.
  • Eight of the Heat's last 10 contests have gone over the total.
  • Miami's winning percentage against the spread at home is .341 (14-27-0). On the road, it is .390 (16-25-0).
  • The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Bucks allow.
  • When it scores more than 113.3 points, Miami is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall.

Heat vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Bucks and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bucks 44-38 27-21 43-39
Heat 30-52 7-8 41-41

Heat vs. Bucks Point Insights

Bucks Heat
116.9
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
8
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
37-18
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 13-12
47-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 19-6
113.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
14
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
26-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-39
31-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 39-26

