The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI. The series is tied 1-1. The matchup's over/under is set at 220.5.

Heat vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -4.5 220.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has combined with its opponent to score more than 220.5 points in 38 of 82 games this season.

Miami's games this season have had an average of 219.3 points, 1.2 fewer points than this game's point total.

Miami's ATS record is 30-52-0 this year.

The Heat have won in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Miami has won two of its nine games, or 22.2%, when it is the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.

Miami has an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Heat vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 50 61% 116.9 226.4 113.3 223.1 227.5 Heat 38 46.3% 109.5 226.4 109.8 223.1 219.6

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests.

Eight of the Heat's last 10 contests have gone over the total.

Miami's winning percentage against the spread at home is .341 (14-27-0). On the road, it is .390 (16-25-0).

The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Bucks allow.

When it scores more than 113.3 points, Miami is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall.

Heat vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Bucks and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 44-38 27-21 43-39 Heat 30-52 7-8 41-41

Heat vs. Bucks Point Insights

Bucks Heat 116.9 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 37-18 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 13-12 47-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 19-6 113.3 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 26-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-39 31-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-26

