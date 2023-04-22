In Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks will be seeking a win against Miami Heat.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Bucks vs. Heat matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI

ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Heat vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks outscore opponents by 3.6 points per game (scoring 116.9 points per game to rank eighth in the league while allowing 113.3 per outing to rank 14th in the NBA) and have a +298 scoring differential overall.

The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while allowing 109.8 per contest (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.

The two teams average 226.4 points per game combined, 6.4 more points than this game's total.

Combined, these teams allow 223.1 points per game, 3.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Milwaukee is 44-34-4 ATS this season.

Miami has covered 30 times in 82 games with a spread this season.

Looking to place a futures bet on the Heat? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.