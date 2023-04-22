The Tampa Bay Rays and Harold Ramirez, who went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

  • Ramirez is hitting .373 with three doubles, four home runs and four walks.
  • Ramirez is batting .450 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
  • In 66.7% of his games this year (10 of 15), Ramirez has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (46.7%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a home run in 26.7% of his games this year, and 7.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Ramirez has driven home a run in five games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in seven of 15 games (46.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 5.61 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow 28 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
  • Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.01 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 22 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 2.01 ERA ranks 12th, 1.075 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 11.7 K/9 ranks sixth.
