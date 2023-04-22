Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Harold Ramirez, who went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-3 in his previous game against the White Sox.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is hitting .373 with three doubles, four home runs and four walks.
- Ramirez is batting .450 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- In 66.7% of his games this year (10 of 15), Ramirez has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (46.7%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 26.7% of his games this year, and 7.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Ramirez has driven home a run in five games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in seven of 15 games (46.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (66.7%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 5.61 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 28 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.01 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 22 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 2.01 ERA ranks 12th, 1.075 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 11.7 K/9 ranks sixth.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.