The Miami Heat, Gabe Vincent included, face the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Vincent had 16 points in his most recent game, which ended in a 138-122 loss against the Bucks.

We're going to look at Vincent's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Gabe Vincent Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 9.4 10.3 Rebounds 2.5 2.1 2.2 Assists 3.5 2.5 2.8 PRA -- 14 15.3 PR -- 11.5 12.5 3PM 2.5 1.7 2.2



Gabe Vincent Insights vs. the Bucks

Vincent is responsible for taking 8.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.3 per game.

Vincent is averaging 5.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.3% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Vincent's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Bucks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 102.4 possessions per contest.

Giving up 113.3 points per game, the Bucks are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

Allowing 44.2 rebounds per game, the Bucks are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Conceding 23.9 assists per game, the Bucks are the fifth-ranked squad in the league.

The Bucks give up 12.1 made 3-pointers per contest, 11th-ranked in the league.

Gabe Vincent vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/19/2023 21 16 0 3 4 0 0 4/16/2023 33 15 2 6 4 0 0 2/24/2023 23 2 1 1 0 0 0 2/4/2023 34 7 3 1 1 0 3 1/14/2023 40 27 3 2 5 0 5 1/12/2023 41 28 3 6 5 0 2

