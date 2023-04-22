After going 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Francisco Mejia and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Chicago White Sox (who will start Dylan Cease) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

Mejia is batting .276 with two doubles and four walks.

Mejia has gotten a hit in four of 10 games this season (40.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his 10 games this year.

Mejia has driven in a run in four games this season (40.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in four of 10 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings