The Tampa Bay Rays and Brandon Lowe, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time out, take on Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Tampa Bay with 16 hits and an OBP of .409 this season.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.

Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 70.6% of his games this year (12 of 17), with multiple hits four times (23.5%).

He has hit a home run in 35.3% of his games in 2023, and 9.1% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has driven home a run in seven games this year (41.2%), including more than one RBI in 23.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 64.7% of his games this year (11 of 17), he has scored, and in four of those games (23.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 7 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings