Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Brandon Lowe, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time out, take on Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Tampa Bay with 16 hits and an OBP of .409 this season.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.
- Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 70.6% of his games this year (12 of 17), with multiple hits four times (23.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 35.3% of his games in 2023, and 9.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has driven home a run in seven games this year (41.2%), including more than one RBI in 23.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 64.7% of his games this year (11 of 17), he has scored, and in four of those games (23.5%) he has scored more than once.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 5.61 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (28 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.01 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.01), 23rd in WHIP (1.075), and sixth in K/9 (11.7) among qualifying pitchers.
