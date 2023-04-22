The Tampa Bay Rays and Brandon Lowe, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time out, take on Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe leads Tampa Bay with 16 hits and an OBP of .409 this season.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.
  • Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 70.6% of his games this year (12 of 17), with multiple hits four times (23.5%).
  • He has hit a home run in 35.3% of his games in 2023, and 9.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Lowe has driven home a run in seven games this year (41.2%), including more than one RBI in 23.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • In 64.7% of his games this year (11 of 17), he has scored, and in four of those games (23.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 7
8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 5.61 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (28 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.01 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.01), 23rd in WHIP (1.075), and sixth in K/9 (11.7) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.