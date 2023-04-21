After going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox (who will start Michael Kopech) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Reds.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has two doubles, six home runs and 11 walks while hitting .274.

He ranks 67th in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 15th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Diaz has reached base via a hit in nine games this season (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 35.3% of his games this year, and 7.9% of his chances at the plate.

Diaz has had at least one RBI in 41.2% of his games this season (seven of 17), with two or more RBI three times (17.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in nine games this season (52.9%), including four multi-run games (23.5%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

