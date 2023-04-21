After going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox (who will start Michael Kopech) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz has two doubles, six home runs and 11 walks while hitting .274.
  • He ranks 67th in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 15th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
  • Diaz has reached base via a hit in nine games this season (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 35.3% of his games this year, and 7.9% of his chances at the plate.
  • Diaz has had at least one RBI in 41.2% of his games this season (seven of 17), with two or more RBI three times (17.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in nine games this season (52.9%), including four multi-run games (23.5%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 8
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff leads MLB.
  • The White Sox have a 5.44 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 25 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
  • The White Sox will send Kopech (0-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.32 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed a 6.32 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .267 to his opponents.
