The Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Wander Franco At The Plate

  • Franco has eight doubles, four home runs and five walks while hitting .301.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 38th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.
  • Franco has had a hit in 13 of 18 games this year (72.2%), including multiple hits six times (33.3%).
  • In four games this year, he has homered (22.2%, and 5% of his trips to the dish).
  • Franco has driven in a run in nine games this season (50.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (55.6%), including one multi-run game.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 8
8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.44).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (25 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Kopech gets the start for the White Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.32 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 6.32, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .267 against him.
