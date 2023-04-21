Friday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (16-3) and the Chicago White Sox (7-12) matching up at Tropicana Field in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 8-2 victory for the heavily favored Rays according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on April 21.

The Rays will look to Calvin Faucher against the White Sox and Michael Kopech (0-2).

Rays vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Rays vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 8, White Sox 2.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 7-2 in those contests.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Rays covered the spread.

The Rays have been favorites in 18 games this season and won 16 (88.9%) of those contests.

Tampa Bay is undefeated in 12 games this season when favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 63.6% chance to win.

Tampa Bay has scored the most runs (133) in baseball so far this year.

The Rays have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.57).

Rays Schedule