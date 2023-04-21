Calvin Faucher will take the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays (16-3) on Friday, April 21 against the Chicago White Sox (7-12), who will answer with Michael Kopech. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at Tropicana Field.

Bookmakers list the Rays as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox +145 moneyline odds to win. A 9-run total is set in the game.

Rays vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Faucher - TB (0-0, 4.15 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (0-2, 6.32 ERA)

Rays vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Rays vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 18 times this season and won 16, or 88.9%, of those games.

The Rays have played in 12 games as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter and won every time.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays have a 7-2 record from the nine games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have come away with two wins in the 10 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Oddsmakers have given the White Sox the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +145 moneyline listed for this contest.

The White Sox have played as underdogs six times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Rays vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harold Ramirez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+150) Yandy Díaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+250) Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL East +110 - 1st

