How to Watch the Rays vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will see Michael Kopech on the hill for the Chicago White Sox on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
Rays vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Venue: Tropicana Field
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a league-leading 42 home runs, averaging 2.2 per game.
- Tampa Bay leads MLB with a .541 slugging percentage this season, hammering out 80 extra-base hits.
- The Rays have a league-leading .288 batting average.
- Tampa Bay scores the most runs in baseball (133 total, 7.0 per game).
- The Rays are the top team in baseball this season with a .360 on-base percentage.
- The Rays strike out 7.6 times per game to rank fifth in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in the majors.
- Tampa Bay's 2.57 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays have the first-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.054).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rays will look to Calvin Faucher (0-0) in his second start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 2 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/15/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-2
|Away
|Calvin Faucher
|Yusei Kikuchi
|4/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 8-1
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Alek Manoah
|4/17/2023
|Reds
|L 8-1
|Away
|Jalen Beeks
|Hunter Greene
|4/18/2023
|Reds
|W 10-0
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Nick Lodolo
|4/19/2023
|Reds
|W 8-0
|Away
|Drew Rasmussen
|Levi Stoudt
|4/21/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Calvin Faucher
|Michael Kopech
|4/22/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Dylan Cease
|4/23/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Lance Lynn
|4/24/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Jose Urquidy
|4/25/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Drew Rasmussen
|Luis Garcia
|4/26/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Calvin Faucher
|Hunter Brown
