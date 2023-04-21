Rays vs. White Sox: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays face Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field on Friday. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
The White Sox are listed as +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Rays (-160). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup.
Rays vs. White Sox Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-160
|+135
|8.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Rays Recent Betting Performance
- The Rays have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- In their last game with a spread, the Rays covered the spread.
Rays Betting Records & Stats
- The Rays have been the moneyline favorite 18 total times this season. They've finished 16-2 in those games.
- Tampa Bay has played in 12 games as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter and won each time.
- The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Rays a 61.5% chance to win.
- Tampa Bay has had an over/under set by bookmakers 19 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 11 of those games (11-6-2).
- The Rays have played four games with a set run line, and have covered every time.
Rays Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-0
|6-3
|9-1
|7-2
|10-2
|6-1
