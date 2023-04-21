On Friday, Manuel Margot (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

  • Margot is batting .220 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
  • In 10 of 17 games this year, Margot has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In 17 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Margot has had an RBI in six games this year.
  • He has scored in five of 17 games (29.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 8
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.2 K/9 to pace the league.
  • The White Sox's 5.44 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (25 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Kopech (0-2) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his fourth start of the season. He has a 6.32 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • In three games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 6.32 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .267 to his opponents.
