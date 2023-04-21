Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Luke Raley -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on April 21 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley has two doubles, three home runs and four walks while batting .190.
- Raley has picked up a hit in seven games this season (46.7%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 15 games played this year, and in 6.1% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year (26.7%), Raley has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run three times this year (20.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff leads MLB.
- The White Sox have a 5.44 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 25 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- The White Sox are sending Kopech (0-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.32 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander went five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has a 6.32 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .267 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.