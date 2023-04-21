Luke Raley -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on April 21 at 6:40 PM ET.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Michael Kopech TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley has two doubles, three home runs and four walks while batting .190.

Raley has picked up a hit in seven games this season (46.7%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a long ball in two of 15 games played this year, and in 6.1% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year (26.7%), Raley has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run three times this year (20.0%), including one multi-run game.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

