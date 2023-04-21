The Tampa Bay Rays, including Josh Lowe (batting .333 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and 10 RBI), battle starter Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .362 with five doubles, four home runs and four walks.

Lowe enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .389 with two homers.

In 78.6% of his 14 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has homered in 28.6% of his games in 2023 (four of 14), and 7.8% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has had an RBI in eight games this year (57.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (28.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in nine of 14 games (64.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (100.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (85.7%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (42.9%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (71.4%)

