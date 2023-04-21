After going 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Michael Kopech) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI against the Reds.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

  • Paredes is hitting .233 with a double, three home runs and three walks.
  • In 10 of 17 games this year (58.8%) Paredes has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (17.6%).
  • He has hit a home run in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Paredes has driven in a run in six games this year (35.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven of 17 games (41.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 8
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.44).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow 25 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
  • The White Sox will send Kopech (0-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.32 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In three games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 6.32 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .267 to opposing batters.
