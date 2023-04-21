After going 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Michael Kopech) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is hitting .233 with a double, three home runs and three walks.

In 10 of 17 games this year (58.8%) Paredes has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (17.6%).

He has hit a home run in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Paredes has driven in a run in six games this year (35.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 17 games (41.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings