Harold Ramirez -- hitting .417 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the mound, on April 21 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Reds.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez has three doubles, three home runs and three walks while batting .354.

Ramirez will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .476 during his last games.

In nine of 14 games this year (64.3%) Ramirez has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (42.9%).

He has hit a long ball in three games this season (21.4%), homering in 5.8% of his chances at the plate.

Ramirez has driven in a run in four games this season (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

