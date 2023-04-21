Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Christian Bethancourt -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the mound, on April 21 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is batting .243 with three doubles, three home runs and five walks.
- Bethancourt will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with two homers in his last outings.
- Bethancourt has gotten a hit in seven of 11 games this season (63.6%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in 27.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 11), and 7.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In four games this season, Bethancourt has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five games this year (45.5%), including multiple runs in three games.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 5.44 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (25 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kopech (0-2) takes the mound for the White Sox in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 6.32 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.32, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .267 batting average against him.
