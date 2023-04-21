Brandon Lowe -- 2-for-5 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the mound, on April 21 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Reds.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Tampa Bay with 15 hits and an OBP of .410 this season.

He ranks 42nd in batting average, 21st in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

Lowe has reached base via a hit in 11 games this season (of 16 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (31.3%, and 8.2% of his trips to the plate).

Lowe has had an RBI in six games this season (37.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (18.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 62.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 18.8%.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

