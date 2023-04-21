Brandon Lowe -- 2-for-5 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the mound, on April 21 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Reds.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe leads Tampa Bay with 15 hits and an OBP of .410 this season.
  • He ranks 42nd in batting average, 21st in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
  • Lowe has reached base via a hit in 11 games this season (of 16 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (31.3%, and 8.2% of his trips to the plate).
  • Lowe has had an RBI in six games this season (37.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (18.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 62.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 18.8%.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.44).
  • The White Sox rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (25 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Kopech makes the start for the White Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.32 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.32, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .267 against him.
