Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Brandon Lowe -- 2-for-5 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the mound, on April 21 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Reds.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Tampa Bay with 15 hits and an OBP of .410 this season.
- He ranks 42nd in batting average, 21st in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Lowe has reached base via a hit in 11 games this season (of 16 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (31.3%, and 8.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Lowe has had an RBI in six games this season (37.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (18.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 62.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 18.8%.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.44).
- The White Sox rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (25 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kopech makes the start for the White Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.32 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.32, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .267 against him.
