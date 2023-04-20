The Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning play in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, April 20, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUN. The Lightning are up 1-0 in the series. The Maple Leafs have -170 moneyline odds against the Lightning (+145).

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUN

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUN Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-170) Lightning (+145) -

Maple Leafs Betting Insights

The Maple Leafs have compiled a 39-27 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Toronto is 26-15 (winning 63.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -170 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Maple Leafs a 63.0% chance to win.

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have been listed as an underdog 17 times this season, and won seven, or 41.2%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has been at least a +145 moneyline underdog four times this season, and lost each of those games.

The moneyline set in this outing implies a 40.8% chance of victory for the Lightning.

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Lightning Total (Rank) 278 (9th) Goals 280 (8th) 220 (7th) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 63 (7th) Power Play Goals 71 (3rd) 45 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 53 (16th)

Maple Leafs Advanced Stats

Toronto hit the over once in its past 10 games.

During their past 10 games, the Maple Leafs have scored 1.4 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Maple Leafs offense's 278 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked ninth in the league this year.

On defense, the Maple Leafs have been one of the best squads in NHL competition, allowing 220 goals to rank seventh.

With a +58 goal differential, they're ranked fifth-best in the league.

Lightning Advanced Stats

In Tampa Bay's past 10 games, it has gone over the total once.

During the last 10 games, the Lightning and their opponents averaged 0.8 more goals than their season game score average of 9.4 goals.

The Lightning have the NHL's eighth-best scoring offense (280 total goals, 3.4 per game).

The Lightning's 252 total goals conceded (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the league.

They have a +28 goal differential, which ranks 11th in the league.

