76ers vs. Nets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 3
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Philadelphia 76ers are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Thursday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, YES2, and NBCS-PH. The 76ers have a 2-0 series lead.
76ers vs. Nets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, YES2, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
76ers vs. Nets Score Prediction
- Prediction: 76ers 114 - Nets 112
Spread & Total Prediction for 76ers vs. Nets
- Pick ATS: Nets (+ 4.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (209.5)
- The 76ers have covered more often than the Nets this season, putting up an ATS record of 48-34-0, compared to the 43-39-0 mark of the Nets.
- As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Brooklyn is 13-3 against the spread compared to the 16-17 ATS record Philadelphia racks up as a 4.5-point favorite.
- When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2022-23, Philadelphia does it more often (53.7% of the time) than Brooklyn (45.1%).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Nets are 14-24, while the 76ers are 41-15 as moneyline favorites.
76ers Performance Insights
- Philadelphia is putting up 115.2 points per game this year (14th-ranked in NBA), but it has really thrived defensively, surrendering only 110.9 points per game (third-best).
- This season, the 76ers rank 16th in the league in assists, putting up 25.2 per game.
- The 76ers are sinking 12.6 treys per game this year (11th-ranked in NBA), and they have a 38.7% three-point percentage (best).
- Philadelphia has taken 61.1% two-pointers and 38.9% three-pointers this year. Of the team's baskets, 69.1% are two-pointers and 30.9% are threes.
Nets Performance Insights
- Brooklyn scores 113.4 points per game and allow 112.5, ranking them 19th in the league offensively and eighth defensively.
- With 25.5 assists per game, the Nets are 13th in the NBA.
- Beyond the arc, the Nets are ninth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.8). They are fifth-best in 3-point percentage at 37.8%.
- Brooklyn takes 60.3% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 39.7% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.2% of Brooklyn's buckets are 2-pointers, and 30.8% are 3-pointers.
