On Wednesday, Yandy Diaz (coming off going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Levi Stoudt. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Reds.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Levi Stoudt

Levi Stoudt TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has two doubles, five home runs and 10 walks while hitting .259.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 92nd, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 27th in the league in slugging.

Diaz has gotten a hit in eight of 16 games this year (50.0%), including five multi-hit games (31.3%).

In five games this season, he has homered (31.3%, and 7% of his trips to the plate).

In 37.5% of his games this year, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in eight games this season (50.0%), including four multi-run games (25.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Reds Pitching Rankings