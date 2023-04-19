The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI), take on starter Levi Stoudt and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Levi Stoudt
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wander Franco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Wander Franco At The Plate

  • Franco has an OPS of .938, fueled by an OBP of .363 and a team-best slugging percentage of .575 this season.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.
  • Franco has picked up a hit in 13 of 18 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
  • In 22.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Franco has had an RBI in nine games this season (50.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 10 of 18 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 8
8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.25).
  • Reds pitchers combine to allow 19 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
  • Stoudt will start for the Reds, his first of the season.
  • The 25-year-old right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.