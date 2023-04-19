Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Reds - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI), take on starter Levi Stoudt and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Levi Stoudt
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco has an OPS of .938, fueled by an OBP of .363 and a team-best slugging percentage of .575 this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.
- Franco has picked up a hit in 13 of 18 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
- In 22.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Franco has had an RBI in nine games this season (50.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 10 of 18 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.25).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 19 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Stoudt will start for the Reds, his first of the season.
- The 25-year-old right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut.
