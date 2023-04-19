Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Reds - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Taylor Walls, who went 4-for-5 with a triple, two home runs and four RBI last time out, battle Levi Stoudt and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 4-for-5) against the Reds.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Levi Stoudt
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls has three doubles, a triple, three home runs and five walks while hitting .351.
- This year, Walls has posted at least one hit in nine of 12 games (75.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 12 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- In four games this season, Walls has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 75.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (33.3%).
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.25).
- The Reds rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (19 total, 1.1 per game).
- Stoudt starts for the first time this season for the Reds.
- The 25-year-old right-hander is making his MLB debut.
