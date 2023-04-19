Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays will play Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park, at 12:35 PM ET.

Rays vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays average 2.3 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 41 home runs in total.

Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .545 slugging percentage.

The Rays have a league-high .286 batting average.

Tampa Bay has the most prolific offense in MLB play, scoring 6.9 runs per game (125 total runs).

The Rays have a league-best .358 on-base percentage.

Rays hitters strike out 7.7 times per game, the sixth-fewest strikeouts in the majors.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 13th in the majors with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay's 2.72 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rays have the second-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.050).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Drew Rasmussen makes the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.60 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 17 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 4/14/2023 Blue Jays L 6-3 Away Drew Rasmussen José Berríos 4/15/2023 Blue Jays L 5-2 Away Calvin Faucher Yusei Kikuchi 4/16/2023 Blue Jays W 8-1 Away Shane McClanahan Alek Manoah 4/17/2023 Reds L 8-1 Away Jalen Beeks Hunter Greene 4/18/2023 Reds W 10-0 Away Taj Bradley Nick Lodolo 4/19/2023 Reds - Away Drew Rasmussen Levi Stoudt 4/21/2023 White Sox - Home Josh Fleming Michael Kopech 4/22/2023 White Sox - Home Shane McClanahan Dylan Cease 4/23/2023 White Sox - Home - Lance Lynn 4/24/2023 Astros - Home Taj Bradley Jose Urquidy 4/25/2023 Astros - Home Drew Rasmussen Luis Garcia

