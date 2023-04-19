How to Watch the Rays vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays will play Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park, at 12:35 PM ET.
Rays vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tampa Bay Rays average 2.3 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 41 home runs in total.
- Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .545 slugging percentage.
- The Rays have a league-high .286 batting average.
- Tampa Bay has the most prolific offense in MLB play, scoring 6.9 runs per game (125 total runs).
- The Rays have a league-best .358 on-base percentage.
- Rays hitters strike out 7.7 times per game, the sixth-fewest strikeouts in the majors.
- Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 13th in the majors with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- Tampa Bay's 2.72 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays have the second-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.050).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Drew Rasmussen makes the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.60 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 17 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 6-3
|Away
|Drew Rasmussen
|José Berríos
|4/15/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-2
|Away
|Calvin Faucher
|Yusei Kikuchi
|4/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 8-1
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Alek Manoah
|4/17/2023
|Reds
|L 8-1
|Away
|Jalen Beeks
|Hunter Greene
|4/18/2023
|Reds
|W 10-0
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Nick Lodolo
|4/19/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Drew Rasmussen
|Levi Stoudt
|4/21/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Josh Fleming
|Michael Kopech
|4/22/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Dylan Cease
|4/23/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|Lance Lynn
|4/24/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Jose Urquidy
|4/25/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Drew Rasmussen
|Luis Garcia
