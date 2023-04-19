Rays vs. Reds: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays will try to beat Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds when the teams square off on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
The Reds are +180 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Rays (-225). Tampa Bay is favored on the run line (-2.5 with +110 odds). A 9.5-run total is set for the game.
Rays vs. Reds Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-225
|+180
|9.5
|-115
|-105
|-2.5
|+110
|-135
Rays Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rays have a record of 7-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Rays and their opponents are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Rays covered in its most recent game with a spread.
Rays Betting Records & Stats
- The Rays have won 15 of the 17 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (88.2%).
- Tampa Bay has played seven times as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, and won in each game.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Rays have an implied win probability of 69.2%.
- Tampa Bay has played in 18 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-5-2).
- The Rays are 3-0-0 ATS this season.
Rays Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-0
|5-3
|8-1
|7-2
|9-2
|6-1
