Wednesday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (15-3) against the Cincinnati Reds (7-10) at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 12:35 PM on April 19.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tampa Bay Rays will send Drew Rasmussen (2-1) to the mound, while Levi Stoudt will take the ball for the Cincinnati Reds.

Rays vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Rays vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 6, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 7-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

In their last game with a spread, the Rays covered the spread.

The Rays have been favorites in 17 games this season and won 15 (88.2%) of those contests.

Tampa Bay has been at least -225 moneyline favorites seven times this season and won each of those games.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Rays.

No team has scored more than the 125 runs Tampa Bay has this season.

The Rays have a 2.72 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule