On Wednesday, Randy Arozarena (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with three home runs, a walk and 12 RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Levi Stoudt. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) against the Reds.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Levi Stoudt
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

  • Arozarena is batting .313 with three doubles, four home runs and five walks.
  • Among qualifying batters, he ranks 31st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 63rd and he is 34th in slugging.
  • Arozarena has recorded a hit in 15 of 17 games this season (88.2%), including six multi-hit games (35.3%).
  • He has homered in 23.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 17), and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (64.7%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (17.6%).
  • In 10 of 17 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 7
9 (90.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (57.1%)
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.25).
  • Reds pitchers combine to give up 19 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
  • Stoudt makes his first start of the season for the Reds.
  • The 25-year-old righty will make his MLB debut.
