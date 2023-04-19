Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Reds - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Randy Arozarena (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with three home runs, a walk and 12 RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Levi Stoudt. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) against the Reds.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Levi Stoudt
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena is batting .313 with three doubles, four home runs and five walks.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 31st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 63rd and he is 34th in slugging.
- Arozarena has recorded a hit in 15 of 17 games this season (88.2%), including six multi-hit games (35.3%).
- He has homered in 23.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 17), and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (64.7%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (17.6%).
- In 10 of 17 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|9 (90.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (57.1%)
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.25).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 19 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Stoudt makes his first start of the season for the Reds.
- The 25-year-old righty will make his MLB debut.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.