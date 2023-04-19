After going 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, Manuel Margot and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Levi Stoudt) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Levi Stoudt

Levi Stoudt TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot is batting .217 with a double, two home runs and three walks.

Margot has had a base hit in nine of 16 games this year, and multiple hits once.

In 16 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Margot has driven in a run in five games this season (31.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in four of 16 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Reds Pitching Rankings