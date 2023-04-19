After batting .179 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Luke Raley and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Levi Stoudt) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Levi Stoudt

TV Channel: BSOH

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is hitting .211 with two doubles, three home runs and three walks.

Raley has picked up a hit in seven games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a long ball in two of 14 games played this season, and in 6.8% of his plate appearances.

Raley has driven in a run in four games this season (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In three of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings