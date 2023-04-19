After going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Levi Stoudt) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Reds.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Levi Stoudt

Levi Stoudt TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .372 with five doubles, four home runs and three walks.

Lowe enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .353 with two homers.

Lowe has gotten a hit in 10 of 13 games this year (76.9%), including six multi-hit games (46.2%).

Looking at the 13 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (30.8%), and in 8.7% of his trips to the plate.

In seven games this year (53.8%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (23.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In eight of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (50.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings