Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Reds - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Levi Stoudt) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Levi Stoudt
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .372 with five doubles, four home runs and three walks.
- Lowe enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .353 with two homers.
- Lowe has gotten a hit in 10 of 13 games this year (76.9%), including six multi-hit games (46.2%).
- Looking at the 13 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (30.8%), and in 8.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In seven games this year (53.8%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (23.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In eight of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (83.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (50.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.25).
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.1 per game).
- Stoudt takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Reds.
- The right-hander will make his MLB debut at 25 years old.
